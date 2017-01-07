Boquete Flower Fair will feature hanging gardens

OVER 300,000 visitors are expected at the  45th  Boquete International Flower and Coffee Fair starting on  Thursday Jan 12.

For the first time the 10 flower gardens featuring 30,000 species  will include hanging  gardens as seen in Europe and Asia.

The manager of the fair, Reynaldo Serracín, said that more than 170 artisans will be  exposing their best works to create a unique amalgam of colors  design and beauty.

The activity generates income of $ 12 million dollars.

General admission is $ 2.00 and $ 1.00 for retirees.

