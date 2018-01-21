Boquete  Flower Fair earns attendance  bouquet

WITH one day left to go, the organizers of the forty-sixth edition of the Coffee and Flower Fair in Boquete, Chiriqui (pop., 19,000) had already chalked up an attendance record of nearly 145,000, some 6,544 more than last year. When the show closed on Saturday, January 20, 144,618 people had passed through the various ticket offices and Sunday’s attendance has still to be added to the total.

In addition to the central themes of flowers and coffee, visitors from across the country and abroad were entertained with folkloric performances, games, discotheques, artisanal and commercial exhibitions and a multiplicity of dining experiences.