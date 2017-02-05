Body of missing US tourist found

Posted on February 5, 2017 in Panama

A WIDESPREAD  search    for a 23-year old American backpacking  tourist missing in Bocas del Toro, since Thursday  morning Feb 2    ended Sunday  afternoon when her body  was discovered  reports  the Civil protection Agency (Sinaproc)

A notice posted by anxious friends

Catherine Johannet, was last seen Thursday at 10 a.m. on Isla Colón.

She had reportedly been heading for Red Frog Beach. She had been staying in a hostel on Isla Colón, where she left her  belongings.

She had said she was going to Bastimento Island, the site of Red Frog Beach. She was planning to return in the afternoon, but never came back.

The search involved agents of the National Police, the National Civil Protection System and the Bocas del Toro Fire Department, as well as volunteers from the community

She was widely traveled and had taught at Ivyprep in Hanoi, Vietnam, and had  interned in various programs in the United States, and Portugal.

 

 

