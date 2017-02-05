Body of missing US tourist found

A WIDESPREAD search for a 23-year old American backpacking tourist missing in Bocas del Toro, since Thursday morning Feb 2 ended Sunday afternoon when her body was discovered reports the Civil protection Agency (Sinaproc)

Catherine Johannet, was last seen Thursday at 10 a.m. on Isla Colón.

She had reportedly been heading for Red Frog Beach. She had been staying in a hostel on Isla Colón, where she left her belongings.

She had said she was going to Bastimento Island, the site of Red Frog Beach. She was planning to return in the afternoon, but never came back.

The search involved agents of the National Police, the National Civil Protection System and the Bocas del Toro Fire Department, as well as volunteers from the community

She was widely traveled and had taught at Ivyprep in Hanoi, Vietnam, and had interned in various programs in the United States, and Portugal.