Boating tragedy passengers without lifejackets

A NINTH body was pulled from the waters of a dam near Medellin, Colombia on Thursday June 29, four days after a tour boat carrying 170 passengers sank.

The sinking was filmed by other boaters and w as shown on social networks.

The area ia a tourist destination that during weekends and receives thousands of travelers not only from the interior

Of Colombia, but also from abroad.

The victim was identified as Erika Quinchia, 35, and her body was sent to the city of Medellín.

Ongoing search operations are being carried out by 280 members of a relief corps made up of civil defense, police and 46 navy divers.

The director of the National Risk and Disaster Unit, Carlos Iván Márquez, who

Finds in the dam, told The Associated Press that after fulfilling the first mission, which was to recover missing persons, ” We now continue to release the waters of the dam which are between 20 and 40 meters deep, to be able to investigate clearly the causes of the sinking “.

The Attorney General’s Office investigating the causes of the incident said that so far the only irregularity detected was the lack of life jackets.

According to the survivors, none of the passengers was wearing them at the time of sinking.

The vessel had the capacity for 280 people, but Sunday had only about 170 people. Most of them left unscathed because they were quickly aided by other passing vessels