“Blue Apple” red alert  suspect arrested

With an Interpol red alert hanging over his head Jorge Churro Ruiz, Director of Contracts Administration at the Ministry of Public Works (MOP) during the administration of Federico José Suárez, was arrested on Tuesday, January 30, when he arrived in Panama by air.

He was taken to the Seventh Anti-corruption, Prosecutor’s Office which is

which handling the Blue Apple case, over the alleged payment of bribes by State contractors between 2011 and 2012.

He joins three others linked to the investigation already in preventive detention: lawyer Federico Barrios and his wife Ana Mercedes Briones, and Joaquín Rodríguez Salcedo, Former Director of Factoring and Bonds of Global Bank.