THE TOTAL number of traffic fatalities in Panama in the first seven months of the year climbed by five to 258 on Sunday July,30.

Speeding was the main cause, but in one incident one death victim contributed to his own death by ignoring the nearby overhead pedestrian walkway . The accidents were recorded in two Colon locations, Buena Vista, and El Giral; in El Cedro, Los Santos, and Alcalde Diaz and La Chorrera