Black water polluting David streets

LOCKED sewers caused an overflow of black water in David, Chiriqui, after heavy rains on Sunday, July 8.

There was also flooding in Colon and in Bethania in Panama City. A heavy rain warning has been issued for the rest of the week.

The black water, in David is causing bad smells around the Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra, park and local hotels. shops and restaurants.

Jacinta Morales, a resident of the area, said that Third Street is flooded with strong smelling sewage and an unpleasant odor.

“It seems incredible to me that one of the main commercial arteries of David much traveled by the

population and tourists, is affected in this way, ” said Morales.

The regional director of the National Aqueduct and Sewer Institute (Idaan), Youbert De Puy, said that they are cleaning the sewage system, between Calle Primera and Calle Tercera and other areas of the city,

De Puy reported that Idaan is trying to eliminate excess grease, garbage and clothes that passers-by throw into sewers, which is why overflow occurs