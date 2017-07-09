Black water polluting David streets

Posted on July 9, 2017 in Panama

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+
Post Views: 17

LOCKED sewers caused an overflow of black water in    David, Chiriqui, after heavy rains on Sunday, July 8.

There was also flooding in Colon and in Bethania in Panama City. A heavy rain warning has been issued for the rest of the week.

The black water, in David is  causing bad smells around the Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra, park  and local hotels. shops and restaurants.

Jacinta Morales, a resident of the area, said that Third Street is flooded with strong smelling sewage and an unpleasant odor.

“It seems incredible to me that one of the main commercial arteries of David much  traveled by the

population and tourists, is affected  in this way, ” said Morales.

The regional director of the National Aqueduct and Sewer Institute (Idaan), Youbert De Puy, said that they are cleaning the sewage system, between Calle Primera and Calle Tercera and other areas of the city,

De Puy reported that Idaan is trying to eliminate excess grease, garbage and clothes that passers-by throw into sewers, which is why overflow occurs

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+

Copyright © 2015 - Newsroom Panama. All Rights Reserverd