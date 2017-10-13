Bigger, more comfortable Metro buses

THE FIRST 20 new buses that will be introduced into the Metro Bus system arrived in Colon on Friday, October 13.

They are part of the 203 Torino model vehicles acquired by Mi Bus to “improve transport service” in the capital.

The new additions are longer than the current buses and have more “comfortable” seats. which will be welcomed by passengers on the longer routes. The extra passenger load carried by each new vehicle is expected to reduce waiting times at bus stops.

“These buses today begin a process of review, testing, installation of the latest peripherals and adjustments before being put into circulation, “said Mi Bus on Friday.