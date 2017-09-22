Beware con-artists collecting for disaster victims

Posted on September 22, 2017 in Panama

A Panama search and rescue team was first from outside Mexico
PANAMA’S government has issued a warning  about  co-artists taking advantage of the outpouring of concern for victims of the 7.1 magnitude  earthquake in Panama  and those in Puerto Rico affected by Hurricane Maria.

It warned that none of its ministers, vice ministers, directors or secretaries are seeking support for those affected by  the catastrophic events.

“We call on the population to denounce before the National Police any request made by unscrupulous people who are profiting from the tragedy of the brother countries,” said a State Department  press release issued on Friday Sep.22.

The reaction of the Panamanian government arises to the passage of petitions by private individuals, who pretend to be civil servants, to request contributions, especially in social networks.

