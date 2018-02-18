Beaches red and yellow flag alerts

YELLOW flags have been raised on all beaches in the country by the National Civil Protection System (Sinaproc) indicating bathe with caution, due to the strong waves.

The warning of waves of two to three meters in the Panamanian Caribbean, from Guna Yala to Bocas del Toro, has been extended until next Saturday, February 24.

A red flag is flying on Monagre beach, in the province of Los Santos, which prohibits the entry of bathers, due to the presence of marine snakes.