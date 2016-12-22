Bar Association calls for action on $59 million bribes

PANAMA’S National Bar Association (CNA) has called for an investigation led by the Attorney General into dealings between the previous Panama Government and the Brazilian Construction giant Odebrecht after the company admitted to US authorities that it had paid millions in bribes to obtain public contracts.

ANC president José Alberto Álvarez, said that, Kenya Porcell,

Should dictate the process and initiate an investigation ex officio.

On Wednesday, December 21, The US Department of Justice nnounced the agreement reached with Odebrecht, endorsed by

East New York District Court , in which the builder admitted the payment of at least $59 Million to senior government officials between 2010 and 2014, in exchange for public infrastructure contracts.

“This is an acceptance by the Odebrecht company of the commission of crimes In Panama, we have there what is known as the body of crime. Now we have to investigate the culprits. Then it is up to the Public Ministry, “Álvarez said.

If the investigations are not started, Álvarez will ask the CNA

On Tuesday, December 27, to formally request the research

The Public Ministry said on Wednesday 21 in its Twitter account that it will request information on the case from the United States.