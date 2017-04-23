Bank alert and computer scam

BANCO GENERAL has alerted its customers to a telephone scam, with customers receiving calls to request or confirm, transactions or sales information.

“We have received reports that to recreate the banking environment they even play music used by the bank while customers are waiting to be attended to,” says the bank according to a La Prensa report.

There are also reports reaching Newsroom of a computer message warning users of a virus attack and instructing them not to attempt to restart the computer but to immediately call a given number for assistance. There is no virus The number leads to a salesperson selling “security.”