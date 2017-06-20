Bail hearing on hold: “Martinelli can buy exile” – US prosecutor

HANDCUFFED and wearing leg shackles and brown prison uniform, Panama’s former president Ricardo Martinelli, shuffled from a Miami courtroom to return to a sterile 6×11 feet cell in a local detention center after an extradition hearing on Tuesday June 20.

Judge Edwin Torres, of the Southern District Court of Florida, did not make a decision in favor of the former president (2009- 2014). He said he needs more time to review reports provided by Martinelli’s defense.

The judge did not set a hearing date, so it is not known when he will communicate his decision.

Tuesday’s hearing began at 2:00 p.m. (1:00 p.m. Panama time) at the Justice James Lawrence King Federal Building and ended at 4:00 p.m. (3:00 p.m. in Panama).

Sisters and two nephews of Martinelli were present at the hearing, according to his legal team.

Martinelli’s lawyers had proposed to the judge a “package” in favor of the release of his client, including

Including 10% of a $ 5 million bond, which is backed by Marta de Martinelli.

Prosecutor Adam Fels said he opposes bail and emphasized that there is a risk of escape and that Martinelli [a self-proclaimed billionaire] has sufficient economic means and connections in several countries. “He can buy his exile,” the prosecutor said.

Before the hearing, Martinelli had already spent eight days detained at the request of Panama’s Supreme Court of Justice, as part of the case of unauthorized interception Of communications by the National Security Council during his rule.

He has no access to TV, radio, computers or phones, and only his legal team is allowed to visit.