Bahia Grand replaces  Panama Trump Hotel

WITH The name of the US president effaced from the 69 story waterfront complex in Punta Pacifica, the hotel once known as Trump Ocean Club has a new administration and has been renamed Bahia Grand Panama

In a statement released Friday March 9, the owners said that the Ocean Club Hotel had not been affiliated with the Trump brand since March 5. According to the statement, the hotel will be operated -without an external manager-, by the Hotel TOC, “its owner from the beginning “.

The change of administration and name has “The approval of Ithaca Capital Investments and Orestes Fintiklis, the majority owners ” while the Trump Organization is attempting to fight a legal rearguard action.

The new administration says the main objective is to “Safeguard the interests of the 240 employees and the owners of the hotel units and honor all previous and future commitments with customers and suppliers. ”

The statement came one day after the Trump Organization reported that it will go through Panama courts to request the removal of the hotel’s sequestration.

“The Trump organization states that it has requested the lifting of the kidnapping, depositing a guarantee bond on March 7 that secures the entire amount of the process to the plaintiffs, “said a statement distributed Thursday, March 8 to the media.

Meanwhile, hotel workers feel they are falling through the cracks and are trying to cope with their concerns over the dispute over control of the hotel.

On March 5 the Second Court of Civil Circuit appointed the owners as the new management of the troubled hotel. and control of the Trump Hotels company was withdrawn.

