Backpacker traffic victim # 242

A YOUNG backpacker who was hit to the road by the driverside rearview mirror of a vehicle , was subsequently run over by other speeding vehicles which failed to stop, after the occupants of the first car had tried to assist him. The incident took place on Friday night on the Inter-American highway,

The incident took place on Friday night on the Inter-American highway, at the of Villa Karola entrance, in Penonomé, Coclé province. at 8:45 p.m.

The victim was the 242nd road fatality this year, pushing Panama to a record casualty rate arising from 120 traffic accidents each day.

Meanwhile, on Via Brasil in the capital city, a taxi driver had a narrow escape when the driver of a Range Rover lost control, jumped the barrier in the center of the road.

The causes of most accidents are alcohol consumption, speeding, or cell phone use according to police reports.