Awaiting action on Varela election promises

LAWMAKERS returning to the National Assembly after the holiday break will be faced with three issues that have been hanging fire as the administration continues to dawdle.

They will have to move on constitutional reforms, adjustments to Social Security and changes to electoral laws.

Despite promises during President Varela’s election campaign to convene a constituent assembly, there is still no sign of whether this will be done and what mechanism will be used reports La Prensa.

The Varela government’s plan for 2014­

2019 said this was supposed to happen in his first year in office, but no action has been taken and Varela has been frequently criticized for what is deemed his tortoise like approach to challenges.

Carlos Lee, of the Citizen’s Alliance for Justice, said this will be “a key year” for the reforms, as it

has to be done before the 2019 election cycle.

“After 2017 political parties will be more interested in the campaign,” he said.

He also stated that if these issues are not addressed, the conditions for any debate on a profound reform and a new constitutional model “will not be possible.”

Constitutionalist Rolando Murgas Torrazza concurred. He believes that the country needs deep reforms to the

Constitution. “Sooner or later, it will have to be faced,” he said, but pointed out that the proper conditions must first be generated.

“It seems that the political class has other concerns. If they do not do it this year, it will be difficult for them to do so in 2018,” he warned.

Structural changes to Social Security, must be made this year if it is to remain solvent says former Health Minister Carlos Abadía indicated that this

He told La Prensa that he supports dividing the entity into two: an administrative part and one to handle medical benefits.

“Not making the changes this year would be a sign of irresponsibility and ignorance towards the main institution of the country, and with the consequences for everyone,” he said.

Electoral reforms will be the first items on the agenda, discussed and approved in the early months of 2017.

Assembly president Rubén De León, announced that a discussion of the reforms would begin Jan. 10. Tribunal Electoral Judge Eduardo Valdés Escoffery said: “It is imperative that the reforms be approved as soon as possible.”