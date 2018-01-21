Avoid Atlantic beaches alert

At a time when the Panama Tourism Authority is beating the drum at international travel fairs to attract visitors from the northern hemisphere to visit the isthmus to enjoy “summertime,” the Civil Protection Authority (Sinaproc) has issued an advisory to avoid beaches, rivers and streams on the Atlantic coast

In recent days several unusual phenomena were recorded, such as the hail on the

Cinta Costera, and constant rains in the Highlands of Chiriqui, Bocas del Toro, Colón and the Atlantic mountain range.

Yulissa Rivera, of the Electric Transmission Company (Etesa), predicted more downpours and Sinaproc director José Donderis warned of continuing risks during the cold front. and advised avoiding beaches and rivers on the Atlantic Coast.

Other communities such as Lago Bayano and areas of the Guna Yala region have also been affected by rains and strong winds.