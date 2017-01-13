Authority hikes car fees as sales boom

AS CAR SALES in Panama continues their seemingly never ending boom, the transport authority ATTT has moved to get its share of the pie with increased registration fees for new vehicles and used imported vehicles.

The agency announced on Thursday, Jan, 12 that it will impose a fixed registration fee of $100 on vehicles with a value of less than $15,000, while cars

with a value between $15,000 and $50,000 will pay a rate of 1 percent of their value.

That will increase to 1.25 percent for cars up to $85,000 and 1.5 percent for cars over that amount.

Imported used cars will be charged $500, but luxury vehicles will pay 2 percent of their value. The payment is made only once.

At present, the fee is $10, with luxury vehicles paying a slightly higher amount.

Government deputies get to import cars duty free, but there’s no word on where they stand with the new registration fees.

Julio González, director of the ATTT, said that the revenues will be used for public transport and the upkeep of traffic signals and other projects