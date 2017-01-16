Audits of two linked to Odebrecht contracts

of TWO PEOPLE linked to contracts given to the Brazilian Construction giant Odebrecht, are being audited by The Comptoller General, Federico Humbert for possible unjustified enrichment.

Odebrecht has admitted paying $59 million in bribes to Panamanian officials between 2009 and 2014.

Comptroller Federico Humbert on Monday, Jan. 16, refused to disclose the names of the people being

audited. “Any missteps can affect the process,” he said.

Once the audits are completed, the results will be sent to the Attorney General’s for corresponding criminal investigations.

In an interview, the comptroller said that “Odebrecht is not the only culprit.”

“I do not think it’s only $59 million, and I do not think there are only four people,” he said.

In December Odebrecht admitted to US officials the payment of paying bribes totaling $788 million to officials in 12 countries. It said it paid a total of $59 million in Panama.

Humbert told La Prensa that the case is “delicate, complicated and transcendental” in the history of the country.

Humbert said he was “satisfied” with the work done by Attorney General Kenia Porcell, although he acknowledged that this is “slow” process due to the complexity of the case.

“The most important thing here is not to just go out and say that there is a problem, you have to be courageous and present the denunciations to the Public Ministry,” he said.