AUDITIONS for Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre

THE FIRST auditions for the sixth Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre presented by the CanadaPLUS Foundation are set for this weekend, Saturday, April 22.

Auditions are for male and female roles in Eat Drink and Be Murdered and will provide opportunities for young and more mature players says Director/filmmaker Kendal McKellar.

Previous experience is a benefit, but not essential, and under Kendal’s tutelage newcomers to the boards will gain valuable experience.

The play is in English and centers around a birthday party for the filthy rich matriarch of a family which made its fortune producing liquor.

Auditions will be between 2 and 4 pm in Bella Vista. To register and get details of location, contact clubcanadaplus@gmail.com or 6619-6890

There will be a second audition on Saturday, May 13

Rehearsals will be through May and June and the three-night presentation will be in mid-July at the Golden Tower Hotel.