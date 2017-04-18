AUDITIONS for Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre

Posted on April 18, 2017 in Panama

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Email this to someone
Post Views: 7

THE FIRST  auditions for the sixth Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre presented by the CanadaPLUS Foundation are set for this weekend, Saturday, April 22.

Auditions are for male and female roles in   Eat Drink and Be Murdered and will provide opportunities for young and  more mature players says Director/filmmaker Kendal McKellar.

Previous experience is a benefit, but not essential, and under  Kendal’s  tutelage newcomers to the boards will gain valuable experience.

The play is in English and centers around a birthday party for the filthy rich matriarch of a family which made its fortune producing liquor.

Auditions will be between  2 and 4 pm in Bella Vista. To register and  get details of location, contact clubcanadaplus@gmail.com or 6619-6890

There will be a second audition on  Saturday, May 13

Rehearsals will be through May and June and the three-night presentation will be in mid-July at the Golden Tower Hotel.

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Email this to someone

Copyright © 2015 - Newsroom Panama. All Rights Reserverd