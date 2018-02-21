Auditions from  drag to song and dance

By Margot Thomas

THE THEATRE GUILD of Ancon, (TGA) that has been the stepping stone for those with the ambition to develop their performing talents for 68 years, is once again opening its doors of opportunity with casting for the upcoming Cabaret Caliente.

The name says it all, and the show is billed as an “an elegant evening of Naughty and Spice. ” The producers are looking for performers with or without previous stage experience from singers and musicians to drag queens and ventriloquists who are ready to view the world from the other side of the footlights. So if you have a hidden talent, don’t just share it with friends showcase it with the ever appreciative audiences at TGA.

Here’s a sampling of what is needed for what promises to be an uproarious show, and the TGA has never failed to exceed expectations

Auditions are at the TGA theatre in Ancon on Thursday, February, 22 (7–10 pm) and Sunday, February 25 ( 5-7 pm)

The show dates: 17-19, 24-26,31 May & 1-2 June.

The core performers will appear in 9 shows and guest performers 1-3 shows or more. Details will be given at the auditions