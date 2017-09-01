ATLAPA weekend events canceled

ALL SCHEDULED weekend events at the Atlapa Convention Center have been canceled said the Panama Tourism Authority of (ATP) on Friday, September 1.

The decision was taken following electrical interruptions in the area which have affected the electrical system of the center.

An ATP spokeswoman said that specialized technical staff is working to fix the failures in the electrical system as soon as possible.

She said that this is the first time activities have been suspended at the Atlapa Convention Center for such a long period.

Two religious activities and a boxing program had been scheduled.

