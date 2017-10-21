Assembly luxury car splurge under attack

The decision of the National Assembly to invest $306,832 in the direct purchase of five Toyota Land Cruiser Prado’s has outraged civil society critics.

Freddy Pitti, of the citizen movement Together we Decide said: “In a country like Panama with so many needs, it is unjustifiable that money is wasted in this way,”.

According to Pitti the purchase made by the Legislative Body, chaired by the Democratic Change (CD), Deputy Yanibel Abrego, is “completely unnecessary and irresponsible”. “The current board of the National Assembly does not need luxury cars, it needs to be more respectful to the people who chose them, and spend time to work and legislate for the welfare of all,” he said.

Political scientist and professor of the Usma, Richard Morales, argues that the acquisition is not justified. “MEPs, like most of the authorities, do not have functions that merit a State vehicle, “he said.

In his view, this action constitutes a “lack of respect for citizens, and a waste of resources, as well as a demonstration of the disconnection of the National Assembly from the privations that the majority suffer”.

He said that the resources of the State should be invested in improving the quality and coverage of services and not to finance “luxuries and privileges” for the authorities.

Lawyer and aspiring independent presidential candidate, Ernesto Cedeño, asked that the Comptroller of the Republic does not endorse this contract.

He indicated that public resources should not be invested in luxuries for a few officials, while there are “existing needs in the population “.

According to Cedeño, these are “pharaonic expenses” that citizens should repudiate. “All the people save to buy a vehicle within their means The [well paid] deputies should do the same with their money,” he added.

Professor Miguel Antonio Bernal reacted via Twitter. “The Assembly is a life of privilege, privilege, and procrastination, ”

The vehicles that the Legislature will buy will be used by the three board of directors members: Yanibel Abrego, president; Jorge Iván Arrocha, first vice-president; and Gabriel Panky Soto, second vice president.

The Assembly will incur this expense despite the fact that on September 18, when it sustained the budget for 2018, Abrego complained that the Ministry of Economy and Finance had approved $81.5 million, $35.5 million less than it had requested says La Prensa.