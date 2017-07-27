Assembly lets judges off the hook and vice versa

The Credentials and Constitutional Affairs ommittee of the National Assembly, during the presidency of Panamenista deputy Jorge Alberto Rosas (2016-2017), arcived 18 of the 26 complaints s against judges of the Supreme Court (CSJ)

Of that total, six were rejected on May 17, while 12 were closed on June 26. A total of five of the allegations archived by the Commission were the presiding judge of the Court, José Ayú Prado, and the rest were against other members, among them Luis Ramón Fábrega, Oydén Ortega, Harry Diaz, Angela Russo, Cecilio Cedalise, Jerónimo Mejía, Abel Zamorano and Hernán De León.

Rosas, who was reelected as chair of the Credentials Committee for the period 2017-2018 is now in the spotlight of Odebrecht corruption investigations.

The committee. still has to analyze eight pending cases against judges of the Court.

Article 160 of the Constitution states that it is for the Assembly to hear complaints against Magistrates of the Court, while article 155 of this political letter says that the deputies are processed by the full Court, reports La Prensa