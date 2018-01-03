Assembly Commission Leaves Judicial Nominees Hanging

THE NATIONAL Assembly Credentials, Ethics and Judicial Affairs Commission, has left the two Supreme Court judicial nominees hanging once again, and on Wednesday, Jan.3 the Blue Room remained empty despite an announcement on Friday, December 29, when the citizen consultation session was closed that they would resume the following week.

The president of the Commission Luis Eduardo Quirós, had announced that the confirmation hearings for Ana Lucrecia Tovar de Zarak and Zuleyka Moore would resume on Wednesday, Jan.3. On that day he said they will happen on Jan 10 and 11 and on the 15th the commission, will vote. The candidates need the vote of five of the nine deputies.

Quirós said that on Monday, Jan. 8 they will meet to prepare a report on the observations they have received in writing.