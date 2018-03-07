Arrest warrants outstanding for no-show Canal directors

Nicolás Corcione and Henri Mizrachi, directors of The Panama Canal Authority (ACP), both with outstanding arrest warrants issued by Organized Crime prosecutors have not attended board meetings advisory boards or committees For almost seven and nine months, respectively, says a note sent to the National Authority of Transparency and Access to Information (Antai), on March 2.

Their whereabouts are unknown, and the arrest warrants were at the request of The First Prosecutor’s Office against Organized Crime, are part of the investigation of the so-calledNew Business case, about the alleged use of public funds to acquire the shares of Editora Panamá America, S.A. (Epasa), in the last government.

The Antai, director Angélica Maytín, had requested information from Roberto Roy, president of the ACP board .about the absences of Corcione and Mizrachi. He responded that the last participation of Corcione was on August 10, 2017, in a meeting of the modernization and extension committee. Mizrachi, meanwhile, was last seen on June 19, at a meeting of the finance committee.

Corcione has been a member of the board since March 2010 and Mizrachi, since February of 2013.

Roy also responded to Maytin about Lourdes Castillo, also a member of the board of directors

whom the Antai investigates administratively for its links with Pele System, Inc., a company that in the last government obtained a contract for $22.1 million with the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP) to inspect merchant marine vessels.

Roy alleged that the Constitution and the law attribute to the board of directors of the ACP to know the possible conflicts of interest that arise between the entity and its members, “as presumably occurs in the present case, interpreted in a sense administrative and not criminal “.

Roy said that the internal regulations of the general auditor of The ACP confers on it the power to carry out investigations and investigations requested by the board, the administrator or the sub-administrator, “as well as report their results to the board of directors, recommending the corresponding corrective actions “.

