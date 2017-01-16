Arrest warrant for no show former minister

AN ARREST warrant has been issued for former Minister of Housing Yasmina Pimentel.

She has failed to show for questioning in the investigation into irregularities in the “floor and roof”

program through contracts issued by the former National Assistance Program (PAN).

Sources in the Public Ministry confirmed that the arrest warrant was issued by the Second Corruption Prosecutor after the former minister was a no show following several notifications to appear, which she ignored

She was granted bail by the 15th Criminal Court initially for $100,000, but it was later raised to $700,000 after prosecutors appealed the amount.

The increase was granted by the Second Superior Court.

The investigation involves 17 other people for crimes against public administration, including other former ministry employees.

It also involves Adolfo ‘Chichi’ De Obarrio, the private secretary of former president Ricardo Martinelli, who fled Panama and remains at large.

Pimentel’s attorney, Roniel Ortiz said that his client has not appeared because he is waiting for the Supreme Court to resolve an appeal he made to block the case.