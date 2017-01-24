Arrest orders for 3 Martinelli family members

FIND AND CONDUCT orders for nine people, including the sons and brother of ex-president Ricardo Marinelli were issued by the Panama Public Ministry on Tuesday Jan. 2 .

The Martinelli family members are: sons Ricardo Alberto Martinelli Linares, and Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares and brother Mario Martinelli Berrocal,

They are wanted as part of the investigations into the bribes paid by the Construction company Odebrecht.

The order was issued, 2017 by Tania Sterling, Special Anticorruption Prosecutor of the Attorney General’s Office (PGN), which investigates the alleged c ommission of crimes against the economic order.

Sterling also asked the Judicial Investigation Directorate (DIJ) to arrest the Former Minister of Public Works, Federico José “Pepe” Suárez, former Director of the Caja Social Security (CSS), Guillermo Sáenz Llorenz, and businessman Riccardo Francolini Arosemena, currently in preventive detention, in the Caja de Ahorros banking investigation

Evelyn Ivett Vargas Reynaga, Ana IsabelSuárez Cedeño have also been ordered brought in for questioning.