Appeal against bail for fugitive’s mother

Posted on September 7, 2017 in Panama

Silvana Manzini
PANAMA  Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office will file an appeal against the decision of Fifteenth Criminal Court judge  Óscar Carrasquilla, to grant bail  to the mother of fugitive Adolfo Chichi De Obarrio, former private secretary of ex- President Ricardo Martinelli.

Silvana Manzini de De Obarrio has been  in preventive detention since August 8, while being investigated for alleged unjustified  of enrichment.

Also charged are Chichi De Obarrio and his wife Ivette Barsallo Fábrega – both of whom have fled the counrty – and the brothers Gabriel and Mike Btesh.Judge Carrasquilla granted $100,000bail  “as there  is no obvious danger of leakage or destruction of evidence and, De Obarrio Manzini is 61 years old and must attend to her spouse who is disabled.”

