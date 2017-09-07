Appeal against bail for fugitive’s mother

PANAMA Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office will file an appeal against the decision of Fifteenth Criminal Court judge Óscar Carrasquilla, to grant bail to the mother of fugitive Adolfo Chichi De Obarrio, former private secretary of ex- President Ricardo Martinelli.

Silvana Manzini de De Obarrio has been in preventive detention since August 8, while being investigated for alleged unjustified of enrichment.

Also charged are Chichi De Obarrio and his wife Ivette Barsallo Fábrega – both of whom have fled the counrty – and the brothers Gabriel and Mike Btesh.Judge Carrasquilla granted $100,000bail “as there is no obvious danger of leakage or destruction of evidence and, De Obarrio Manzini is 61 years old and must attend to her spouse who is disabled.”