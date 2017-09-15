Another Martinelli setback in extradition fight

LAWYERS for Ex-president Ricardo Martinelli are running out of options after suffering another set back in their attempts to stall his extradition to Panama.

US District Judge Edwin Torres denied them a request to delay the extradition process for 30 days in order to prepare a writ of habeas corpus before the Supreme Court.

“The role of the Court ended with the issuance of certification. Now, the secretary is empowered to exercise his discretion and determine whether or not to give Martinelli to Panama and what remains for Martinelli’s defense is to file the Habeas Corpus. Martinelli can only be extradited to Panama, when the delivery order is issued, “they said.

On August 31 the judge endorsed Martinelli’s extradition to Panama.

In a 93-page document, he upheld Panama’s position in the process following the former leader, for illegal interception of communications from the Security Council.