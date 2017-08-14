American killer Wild Bill jailed for 47 years

AMERICAN killer William Dathan Holbert, aka “Wild Bill”, has been sentenced to 47 years and one month in jail for the homicide and robbery of five people in the Panama Province of Bocas del Toro.

His wife, and accomplice Laura Michelle Reese received a sentence of 26 years and 4 months reports the Public Ministry. Both are behind bars in Chiriqui Province.

They were convicted of the killing and robbery of Bo Barry Lawrence Icelar, Michael Brown, Manchittha Nankratoke, Brown, Watson Seaward Brown and Cheryl Linda Hughes.

The couple were arrested in late July 2010 on the San Juan River, the border between Nicaragua and Costa Rica.

Interpol agents of the Judicial Investigation Directorate and Panama Police Brought them to Panamanian territory.

Confessions

Holbert first admitted to having killed the three members of the Brown family, in order to grab their property and also said where WIld Bill had buried them.

In later interrogations, he confessed to the killing of it knew Bo Icelar and Cheryl Hughes to appropriate their properties.

The sentence was imposed on Monday, August 14 by the magistrates of the Superior Court of Chiriquí.