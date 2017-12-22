American tourist killed in  Boquete park accident

American Bruce Henry Wenrig, 61, became the only person to die in Chiriqui’s mountain parks in 2017 after suffering a fall in the Loma de Los Lamentos, on Thursday, December 21.

The accident happened at 1:38 in the afternoon, at the Los Quetzales International Park exit in Alto Chiquero, Boquete district.

Emergency services received a call from the guide Plinio Montenegro, saying that after leaving the path the visitor looked back, slipped and fell on his back hitting his skull.

The guide gave him first aid and left to bring help.

Rescuers of the National Civil Protection System (Sinaproc) and the Fire Department moved to the site but Wenrig was already without vital signs.

El Siglo reports that he was on a hiking trip with his son Aron Wenrig, 25, Both are natives of New Jerse City in the United States.y,