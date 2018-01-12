American killed in possible botched execution

MICHAEL MOYSECH, the American who was killed in a Punta Pacifica café may have been a botched execution. Two men injured in the shooting are under police protection in Panama hospitals and are possible repeat targets said superior prosecutor Rafael Baloyes at a Friday. January 12 press conference.

Baloyes described the attack as an “ordered” settling of accounts and the first of the two people arrested in the investigation, had photos of one of the survivors on his cell phone.

One of the injured is at Santo Tomás hospital, while the other remains in the Punta Pacifica hospital.

Baloyes said that the identities of the two foreigners, based on the passports they carried show one came from Ireland and the other from Kosovo. The dead man did not know the other two men. who had “massive” travel records between Panama, Colombia and Spain. He said that there is still no contact with their families.

Two suspects are behind bars and the Public Ministry has been given six months to pursue the investigation.