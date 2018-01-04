American killed, in city café shooting, 3 injured

ONE AMERICAN and two Italians were among four people gunned down in the Coffee Beans and Tea Leaves café in Punta Pacifica on Thursday morning December 4.

The victims, shot in the head, died, and another is critically injured. The injured victims were taken to a private hospital.

Eyewitnesses reported that two men, dressed in black entered the popular trendy cafeteria and sat behind the table where the victims were sitting, and then began shooting

Early reports on TV networks said that the dead man was of United States nationality

The gunmen escaped in a red sedan and headed for the Corridor Sur as the National Police launched a strong security operation. While the Directorate of Judicial Investigation (DIJ) began investigations.