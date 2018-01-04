American killed, in city café shooting, 3 injured

Posted on January 4, 2018 in Panama

ONE AMERICAN and two Italians were among four people gunned down in the Coffee Beans and Tea Leaves café in Punta Pacifica on Thursday morning  December 4.

The victims, shot in the head, died, and another is critically injured. The injured victims were taken to a private hospital.

Eyewitnesses reported that two men, dressed in black entered the popular trendy cafeteria  and sat behind the table  where the victims  were sitting, and then began shooting

Early reports on TV networks  said that the dead man was of United States nationality

The gunmen escaped in a red sedan and headed for the Corridor Sur as the National Police launched a strong security operation. While the  Directorate of Judicial Investigation (DIJ) began investigations.

