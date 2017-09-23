American, 71, arrested in Boquete drug raid

A 71-year-old American caught by police with illegal substances during a raid on his home in the lower Boquete district of Chiriquí was due to appear before a judge of Guarantees on Saturday, Sep 23.

Agents of the Directorate of Police Investigation(PTJ) found a wooden chest, where there was a small metal box containing dry grass that is presumed to be marijuana and a piece of transparent reed that inside a packet of wwhite powder that is presumed to be cocaine In the living room were two transparent sachets, which contained a dry grass that is presumed to be marijuana.

The detainee was be presented to a Judge of Guarantees to legalize his arrest and make charges for possession of drugs reports El Siglo.

