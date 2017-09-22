Alleged killer of 5 students recaptured

GILBERT0 Ventura Ceballos, accused of the kidnapping and murder of five university students in La Chorrera was recaptured in Costa Rica on Friday, September 22.

He escaped from La Joyita prison Dec 28. after being detained since January 2012.

Ventura Ceballos is accused of the alleged abduction and murder of five Chinese-Panamanian students in La Chorrera between 2010 and 2011.

Security Minister Alexis Bethancourt, accompanied by National Police Director Omar Pinzón, told a press conference that Ventura Ceballos, a Dominican, was captured with the cooperation of authorities in the Dominican Republic and Costa Rica. Pinzon said the police forces worked as one.

The fugitive was captured in the Central Pacific sector of Costa Rica, in a tourist area close to the city of San José.