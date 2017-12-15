Alert closes  beaches for five days

Posted on December 15, 2017 in Panama

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+
Post Views: 38

BEACHES on Panama’s Caribbean coast will  be closed from Saturday, December 16 to Thursday, December 21 December, and The Emergency Operations Center (COE) of the National Civil Protection System

(Sinaproc)  will be hoisting the red flag . “which prohibits the entry to the beaches as they could pose a danger to bathers. A green alert forecasts waves, from 4.5 to 11.5 feet.

Sinaproc estimates that the highest waves will be recorded on  Monday Dec.18 and Tuesday  Dec.19

“The COE will maintain permanent monitoring along the Atlantic coast and extends the call to bathers and light boats to maximize security measures,” said Sinaproc.

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+

Copyright © 2015 - Newsroom Panama. All Rights Reserverd