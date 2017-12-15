Alert closes  beaches for five days

BEACHES on Panama’s Caribbean coast will be closed from Saturday, December 16 to Thursday, December 21 December, and The Emergency Operations Center (COE) of the National Civil Protection System

(Sinaproc) will be hoisting the red flag . “which prohibits the entry to the beaches as they could pose a danger to bathers. A green alert forecasts waves, from 4.5 to 11.5 feet.

Sinaproc estimates that the highest waves will be recorded on Monday Dec.18 and Tuesday Dec.19

“The COE will maintain permanent monitoring along the Atlantic coast and extends the call to bathers and light boats to maximize security measures,” said Sinaproc.