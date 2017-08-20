Airport closed, street torrents, collapsed walls

TOCUMEN International Airport was temporarily closed on Sunday morning as the third day of torrential rain hit the east side of Panama Province, causing widespread flooding.

In some areas, water reached the roofs of cars, and torrents coursed through streets as the Rio Diaz overflowed its banks. Authorities evacuated scores of families and provided humanitarian aid to those in flooded homes.

In San Miguelito sectors, four landslides and collapsed walls were reported, and a house hit by a falling tree in the Las Mañanitas sector.

Careless driver

While traffic authorities urged motorists to take extra care, three people were hospitalized on the Corridor North after one driver, reportedly speeding, crashed and overturned.

Missing person

Widespread flooding was reported, in Colon province and in Chiriquí the Meritorious Fire Department reported the disappearance of a person from the Estero Rico Beach in Bugaba.