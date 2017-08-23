Airline suspends Panama flights

ON THE HEELS of the announcement by Panama President Juan Carlos Varela that Venezuelans coming to Panama after September .31 will require a visa, an airline has suspended flights from Caracas to Panama.

Santa Barbara Airlines announced on Tuesday, August 22 that it will temporarily suspend its Caracas-Panama-Caracas route.

According to a statement issued by the airline, the measure is due to a restructuring of the itinerary due to “domestic and international market variables.”

It is unknown when scheduling flights will resume.

Meanwhile, Venezuela has condemned the visa imposition and promises retaliatory action.