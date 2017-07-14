9 Odebrecht linked habeas corpus moves rejected

Posted on July 14, 2017 in Panama

NINE HABEAS CORPUS motions on behalf of members of the family and close associates  of ex-president Ricardo Martinelli  have  been rejected by  Panamas Supreme Court (CSJ)

Fugitive sons of Ricardo Martinelli

The Supreme Court of Justice (CSJ) declared non-viable, habeas corpus remedies presented in favor of his sons Ricardo Alberto and Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares and his brother Mario Martinelli Berrocal  in the process for the alleged commission of the crime of money laundering, through Swiss banks.

The thumbs down also hits  the ex-minister of Public Works Federico José Suárez and his sister Ana Isabel Suárez; The former president of the board of the state savings bank, Caja de Ahorros  (CA) Riccardo Francolini; The former director Of the Social Security Fund (CSS) Guillermo Sáez Llorens and Evelyn Vargas Reynaga and Nitzela Bonilla, lawyers of the Martinelli family.

Questioning  of all by public prosecutors will continue, but  the whereabouts of the Martinelli sons  are unknown. and the Public Prosecutor has already asked Interpol for help in finding both.

Meanwhile  bank account with $22 million has been seized in Switzerland, along with an apartment in Spain and a helicopter in Mexico.

