9 Odebrecht linked habeas corpus moves rejected

NINE HABEAS CORPUS motions on behalf of members of the family and close associates of ex-president Ricardo Martinelli have been rejected by Panama’s Supreme Court (CSJ)

The Supreme Court of Justice (CSJ) declared non-viable, habeas corpus remedies presented in favor of his sons Ricardo Alberto and Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares and his brother Mario Martinelli Berrocal in the process for the alleged commission of the crime of money laundering, through Swiss banks.

The thumbs down also hits the ex-minister of Public Works Federico José Suárez and his sister Ana Isabel Suárez; The former president of the board of the state savings bank, Caja de Ahorros (CA) Riccardo Francolini; The former director Of the Social Security Fund (CSS) Guillermo Sáez Llorens and Evelyn Vargas Reynaga and Nitzela Bonilla, lawyers of the Martinelli family.

Questioning of all by public prosecutors will continue, but the whereabouts of the Martinelli sons are unknown. and the Public Prosecutor has already asked Interpol for help in finding both.

Meanwhile bank account with $22 million has been seized in Switzerland, along with an apartment in Spain and a helicopter in Mexico.