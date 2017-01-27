9 arrests in human trafficking raid

TWO IMMIGRATION officials, were among nine people arrested after a swoop on an Asian network of people traffickers on Friday, Jan 27, by units of the Interagency Anti­Corruption Group (GIA) .

Those apprehended belonged to a gang focused on bringing immigrants from Colombia to Panama.

After the raid 19 Asians who were victims of human trafficking were released.

They were found in different shops and carried false documents.

The GIA was created in January 2016 by President Juan Carlos Varela to investigate cases of organized crime and cases of corruption within the security forces.