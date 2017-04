BY MID-AFTERNOON Friday, April, 14, over 81,000 vehicles were on their way out of the capital city heading for beaches or family reunions on the Easter weekend according to the Transportation Authority (ATTT).

The exodus began early on Holy Thursday when the reversing of traffic lanes which was to have started at 10:00 a.m., was brought forward to 8:00 a.m. and extended throughout the day. Over 40,000 cars were on their way by noon.