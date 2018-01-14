7 rescued  from overturned boat with impaired captain

Posted on January 14, 2018 in Panama

FIVE  ADULTS and two children   who were aboard a  tourist boat that overturned in Bocas Del Toro  were rescued  by The Joint Task Force (FTC) on  Saturday afternoon, January 13,

The captain of the boat which was traveling from Playa Estrella to Isla Colón tested positive when given a blood alcohol test.

After their rescue, the passengers were taken to a health center for a medical review.

In a recent Bocas capsizing incident two boatloads of tourists spent 30 minutes in the water trying to swim to a small island and spent a night there while an air and sea search mission was underway.

