7 rescued  from overturned boat with impaired captain

FIVE ADULTS and two children who were aboard a tourist boat that overturned in Bocas Del Toro were rescued by The Joint Task Force (FTC) on Saturday afternoon, January 13,

The captain of the boat which was traveling from Playa Estrella to Isla Colón tested positive when given a blood alcohol test.

After their rescue, the passengers were taken to a health center for a medical review.

In a recent Bocas capsizing incident two boatloads of tourists spent 30 minutes in the water trying to swim to a small island and spent a night there while an air and sea search mission was underway.