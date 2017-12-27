6,943 Seizures By Food Safety Authority

Panama’s Food Safety Authority (AUPSA), made 6,943 seizures food seizures of food that entered Panama illegally during 2017.

The seizures were made at points of entry such as ports, airports, borders and in surveillance operations throughout the country.

665 continuous surveillance operations were carried out in stores nationwide in order to ensure that imported food had sanitary and phytosanitary registration.

According to the report, entry points were reinforced with veterinarians and the food inspection process was modernized with the use of new digital devices.