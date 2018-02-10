65,807 vehicles, (and counting), head to interior

By 10 am on Saturday, February 10, some 65,807 vehicles were heading for the interior to celebrate carnival or spend time on beaches, where yellow and red flags were being raised by the Civil Assistance Agency, (Sinaproc ) says the Transit Authority (ATTT)

Also from the early hours of Saturday morning, thousands of people packed the Albrook terminal to travel by bus. Over 250,000 people were expected to leave Panama City, with the vehicle flow continuing throughout the weekend.