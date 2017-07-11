$60.5 million overcharge investigation continues

Posted on July 11, 2017 in Panama

DANIEL OCHY,  legal representative of Transcaribe Trading (TCT), appeared for further questioning  at the Public Ministry on Via Espana on Tuesday,  July 11.

TCT is    involved in a network of investigations into massive over costs in a highway program and is now linked to alleged money laundering in using the money to purchase a media group.

Ochy, is in preventive detention while being investigated  investigated for alleged over costs  in the expansion works of the Arraiján-La Chorrera motorway, awarded by the Ministry of Public Works in the last government.

Two requests for bail   have been made in favor of former Public Works ministers Federico Suárez and Jaime Ford, both detained preventive in El Renacer.

The prosecutor Adecio Mojica has been investigating , since August of 2015, an alleged overcost of more than $60.5  million  for work done by TCT  on the Arraiján-La Chorrera project.

