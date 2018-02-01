590  trash workers for Cinta Costera Carnivalclean up

Some 590 workers of Panama’s Garbage and Cleaning Authority (AAUD) will be assigned to cope with the multi-tons of garbage resulting from Carnival celebrations, Feb 9-13.

The workforce will include sweepers, harvesters, operators, drivers, supervisors, and special technical and mechanical. maintenance staff.

On February 8, 90 collection tanks with a total capacity of 1,700 liters will be placed on the Carnival route

During the operating hours of the culecos (water from tankers sprayed on dancing revelers) personnel will remain in the area supporting the cleaning work.

Officials of the AAUD will also distribute biodegradable bags to the owners of food and beverage kiosks while informing them Inform these that each site should have its own containers for waste.

The authority also reports that the collection service will continue on a regular basis in the 23rd corregimientos of the capital city.