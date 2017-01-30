5 years for ex-security council boss

Posted on January 30, 2017 in Panama

ALEJANDRO GARUZ former Secretary  of Panama’s Security Council  has been jailed for five years for of personal injury to the general secretary of the Union of Journalists, Filemón Medina.

The incident took place  on June 11, 2013 in Quarry Heights, when two TVN journalists  who had been filming in the area where the Security Council wire-tapping operation was headquartered.

The journalists had been detained and Medina responded to a call for assistance.

Garuz, is also facing  separate charges connected with wiretapping and the Finmeccanica failed radar contract.

