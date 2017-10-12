5 human trafficking suspects detained

Posted on October 12, 2017 in Panama

Victims leave the court
FIVE SUSPECTS allegedly involved in a  people trafficking network have been detained on the order of a judge at a hearing on Wednesday, October 11, after an operation the previous day in Bethania.

The judge ordered the provisional arrest of two Venezuelans and three Chinese for allegedly being involved in the exploitation for sexual intercourse of several women.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor against Organized Crime was responsible for dismantling  the supposed network, reports La Prensa

