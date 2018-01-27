5.8 earth tremor felt in Panama city

An earth tremor measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale with an epicenter in the Pacific to the south of the province of Los Santos was reported at 4.45 pm on Saturday, January 27.

It was felt in Panama City and Chitre and in other provinces reported the Institute of Geosciences of the University of Panama.

The director of the Civil Protection System (Sinaproc), José Donderis, said on his Twitter account that so far there was no recorded damage and he called on the population to remain calm.

The Emergency Operations Center of Sinaproc is monitoring different provinces to address any problems.